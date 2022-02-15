Money laundering: ED searches 10 premises in Mumbai ‘linked to Dawood Ibrahim, aides’

At least 70 officers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are searching 10 premises in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering probe against people and entities allegedly linked to gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, sources told The Indian Express. Among the properties being searched is the residence of Dawood’s sister Haseena Parkar.

The sources said the ED has found several hawala transactions linked to money illegally obtained through extortion, real estate sale and other unlawful activities. The agency has established the money trail linking these transactions to Dawood and his aides, they said.

ED officials at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai (ANI)

The ED case is based on a fresh case filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier this month against D-Company under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Dawood and several of his associates have been named by the NIA along with their roles in terror activities against India, including hawala transactions.

Dawood, the mastermind of the 1993 bomb blasts in Mumbai, is India’s most wanted fugitive.