The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated work on the proposed demolition of the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana in Bhendi Bazaar, a building that was once a lodging facility for Haj pilgrims and later became associated with Dawood Ibrahim and the early years of the D Company.

The civic body has scheduled the demolition for November 18 and 19, citing the building’s dilapidated condition and its classification as a C-1 dangerous structure.

The Musafirkhana was originally built as a place to provide safe accommodation to Haj pilgrims travelling from different parts of the Indian subcontinent to Mecca via Bombay, with a total of 36 rooms. In 1944, the Bombay High Court framed a scheme for the administration of the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana Trust. Providing accommodation to Haj pilgrims and maintaining the facility were among its principal objectives.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Over time, as fewer pilgrims used the facility, the rooms on the upper floors were rented out. The ground floor had 36 shops and a godown. The rental income was used by the trust for charitable activities, including assisting with education and medical treatment to the poor. The building thus gradually changed from a pilgrims’ rest house into a mixed-use property.

Its association with Dawood Ibrahim

The building is also part of the history of Dawood Ibrahim’s rise in the Mumbai underworld.

The Kaskar family moved from Temkar Mohalla to Musafirkhana on Pakmodia Street, turning the area and the building into the unofficial headquarters of Dawood’s fledgling gang.

The building falls within Sector 8 of SBUT’s Bhendi Bazaar cluster redevelopment project (Express Photo) The building falls within Sector 8 of SBUT’s Bhendi Bazaar cluster redevelopment project (Express Photo)

The building also witnessed an assassination attempt against Dawood by the rival Pathan gang, who opened fire at the building’s entrance in an attempt to kill Dawood.

Story continues below this ad

There is also a reference to Dawood in the legal proceedings concerning the property. A March 2015 memorandum of understanding between the Musafirkhana Trust and SBUT, reproduced in a Bombay High Court judgment dated December 11, 2019, stated that Dawood occupied the entire second floor of the building, measuring 568.87 square feet.

Why is the building being demolished?

The Musafirkhana Trust sold the property to Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), a public charitable trust established in 2009 to undertake the redevelopment of Bhendi Bazaar in South Mumbai.

The building falls within Sector 8 of SBUT’s Bhendi Bazaar cluster redevelopment project. According to a communication issued by the BMC, a portion of the structure falls in the alignment of a proposed internal road and is obstructing the construction and widening of an internal road.

The building also faces demolition on safety grounds. The BMC classified it as a C-1 structure, listing it as dangerous and dilapidated.

Story continues below this ad

What is the building’s present status?

The BMC has scheduled the demolition for November 18 and 19 under police protection. During a recent inspection, civic officials found that the building had been vacated except for the prayer hall on the ground floor. The BMC said the structure was in a ruinous condition and posed a threat to those using the prayer hall as well as passers-by.

The building is a non-cess structure, according to the BMC communication. MHADA has issued an NOC for the SBUT cluster redevelopment project under Regulation 33(9) of the Development Control Regulations and completed certification of the tenant rehabilitation annexure.

While the entire structure is vacant, a functioning prayer hall remains the main point of contention.

The BMC has asked the occupants to vacate the premises and remove the Quran, prayer mats and other religious articles before demolition.

Story continues below this ad

The proposed demolition has been opposed by local residents and prayer hall occupants, who have questioned the short notice issued by the civic authorities and sought more time.

What does SBUT say?

In a statement, SBUT said it was cooperating with the civic authorities in the demolition of the building. The trust said the BMC had classified the structure as C-1 and found during its recent inspection that it posed a threat to people using the prayer hall and passers-by.

SBUT said the demolition was being carried out under Section 354 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and in accordance with the Bombay High Court’s August 31, 2020 order directing the civic authorities and MHADA to act on the demolition and eviction orders.

The trust said it had offered the prayer hall occupants the option of using temporary premises at An Nasr Tower in Sector 4 or accepting rental compensation to arrange alternative accommodation.