Dawood gang member held

The NCB on Monday arrested a dreaded gangster and member of a drug trafficking ring, Mohammed Khan alias Sonu Pathan, from Pydhonie. Khan was alleged to be an important member of the network of Dawood Ibrahim aide Chinku Pathan.

In January, NCB arrested Pathan and later drug supplier, Arif Bhujwala, soon after a raid on Pathan’s premises in Dongri on January 20.

Since then, NCB was on the lookout for four main accused including Pathan. An official said Khan was involved with major mephedrone traffickers like Pathan and Bhujwala, who were arrested earlier. Around 5.375 kg of mephedrone (MD), 6.126 kg of ephedrine, 990 gm of methamphetamine, Rs 2,18,25,600 and two weapons were seized during the Dongri raid in January.