Dawood Ibrahim aide Riyaz Bhati taken into custody for extorting ‘Badshah Khan’, approver in 1993 Mumbai blasts case

One the two approvers in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, popularly known as Badshah Khan as he was referred to in the movie Black Friday, has complained to the Mumbai police that he had been receiving extortion calls from alleged Dawood Ibrahim aide Riyaz Bhati.

Khan, whose testimony had led to the conviction of some of the accused in the blasts case, recorded the alleged conversation with Bhati and approached the police in August. The police registered a first information report (FIR) at the Oshiwara police station and then transferred it to the Anti Extortion Cell (AEC), which took Bhati in custody for interrogation.

Last month, the AEC arrested Bhati in connection with another extortion case in which gangster Chhota Shakeel’s brother-in-law Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit is also an accused. Once his custody in that case got over, the AEC took his custody in connection with this case.

An officer said the complainant said he and Riyaz Bhati, along with four others, had floated a company and taken up the development of a property in Oshiwara. After they could not complete the development work, a complaint was filed against them and the police arrested Bhati in 2018.

After spending six months behind bars, Bhati was released on bail. Once he came out, he started telling the other partners that he had to spend Rs 65 lakh and each of them owed him Rs 12 lakh since they were partners, the complainant alleged.

When the complainant did not pay the money, Bhati allegedly made Whatsapp calls to him and threatened to get him arrested or even kill him.