Dawood Ibrahim aide held for threatening Mumbai hotelier

Dawood Ibrahim. (File) Dawood Ibrahim. (File)

AN AIDE of gangster Dawood Ibrahim has been arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch for allegedly threatening to kill a city-based hotelier. The accused, Ramdas Rahane, was arrested on Friday. He was produced in court in Mumbai on Saturday and remanded to police custody until June 30.

Police said the hotelier and his friend had started a hotel in Dubai between 1999 and 2001. However, after the friend lost Rs 5 lakh in the venture owing to a bad investment, he was killed in 2001, allegedly on Dawood’s orders. Following this, the hotelier began receiving threats to his life unless he returned the money his friend had lost.

Dilip Sawant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said that soon after, the hotelier to sold his business in Dubai and paid off the gang. However, he continued to receive threatening calls from a phone number registered in Pakistan, police said, adding that in the last couple of months, the gang demanded Rs 50 lakh and instructed the hotelier to pay Rs 5 lakh immediately.

Following this, he approached the police and was granted protection. “On Friday, the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Crime Branch tracked down Ramdas Rahane following a tip-off. After searching his house at Sangamner in Ahmednagar, we found a pistol and two live rounds,” Sawant said.

Rahane has been wanted by the police for his alleged involvement in the attempt on the life of builder Manish Dholakia in Mumbai in 2011. Police said Rahane is involved in at least 11 serious offences in the city and Gujarat.

