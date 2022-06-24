Dawood aide booked for forcing wife into sexual relationships for extortion denied bail

The Bombay High Court recently rejected an anticipatory bail plea filed by suspected gangster and alleged Dawood Ibrahim aide Riyaz Ahmed Bhati, who was booked by Versova Police station last year, for forcing his wife into a sexual relationship with other men and shooting the entire incident for blackmailing and extorting money from the said persons.

The court observed that Bhati is prima facie involved in such acts and his custodial interrogation was necessary, as he had failed to co-operate with the investigating agency and abide by the condition imposed on him while he was admitted to ad-interim bail.

Justice Bharati H Dangre last week passed an order in Bhati’s plea in connection with an FIR registered at Versova Police station.

As per prosecution, the applicant had called the complainant in the hotel for sexual pleasure and video-graphed the act with his wife. Thereafter, he had demanded an amount and threatened to make the video viral if it wasn’t paid.

The applicant had stated that he had no objection if the amount of Rs.10.85 lakh is paid to the complainant and on such an assurance, he was granted an interim bail.

However, Additional Public Prosecutor Anamika Malhotra, arguing for the police, said there is clear breach of the bail condition by Bhati as, till date, he has failed to surrender his mobile phone and when asked, the explanation offered was that his mobile is with his daughter and same would be surrendered within two days. However, he has not complied with the same.

Moreover, the investigating officer recorded a statement of one person to whom a reference had been made by the complainant. The court noted that the statement of the said person on December 6, last year clearly led to the modus operandi, which involves Bhati arranging girls/women for sexual pleasure for payment of money.

The said person referred to a party in January, 2021 stating that he received a phone call from a woman who was brought into the party and she told him that she was desirous of disclosing something to the complainant and to him. She disclosed that she was not the friend of the applicant, but his wife.

Bhati’s wife stated that it was at her husband’s instance that she was forced into the act. She described the incident where she was physically close to the complainant and the video was shot through a concealed camera.

The bench held, “…On reading the statements, even the prosecution is likely to add certain more charges and in such circumstances, the protection granted in favour of the applicant cannot continue during investigation and it warrants custodial interrogation of the applicant. (The bail) Application is, therefore, rejected.”