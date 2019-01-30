File FIR against jail authorities, they are lying: Daughter of undertrial who committed suicide inside prison

The daughter of Sakshi Nimse, an undertrial who committed suicide inside the Aadharwadi prison on Sunday, has written a letter to the Thane police requesting an FIR be filed against jail authorities for her mother’s death. Srishti Nimse (18) claimed that the jail authorities are lying about her mother’s suicide.

The letter, addressed to Khada-kpada senior inspector, claimed that the family was informed of the incident much later. “When the family members reached the prison, we were told to wait outside for hours. Afterwards, they told us the body was at the central hospital. When we asked to see the spot where she allegedly killed herself, they refused to entertain us,” the letter read.

Sakshi was arrested in March 2018 for allegedly killing her husband Shailesh Nimse, a former Shiv Sena leader from Shahpur. On January 27, Sakshi allegedly committed suicide in jail.

According to Srishti, the three siblings were still dealing with the shock of their father’s death. “She had spoken to family members recently and had shown no signs of suicidal thoughts. It is difficult for us to believe that she took such a step,” Srishti said in the letter.