Database of known bookies created

Mumbai Police Crime Branch has prepared a detailed database of all bookies arrested and wanted in the Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing and betting case,which will be used to keep tabs on bookies during cricket tournaments in the future.

According to sources,the database was prepared on the basis of the results of their investigation into the IPL betting-fixing racket.

We decided to use the results of the investigation for intelligence purposes in the future. We put together the data we obtained about the bookies arrested,as well as those that are wanted. This includes names,addresses,past criminal records (if any),all known phone numbers,phone numbers of their family members and places they frequently visit, said an officer who was part of the investigating team.

All the information was then compiled into a database. Police now plan to use this to keep a track of the whereabouts of these bookies during the next season of IPL,as well as other cricket tournaments. They will check if they are accepting and placing bets again and who they contact during ongoing matches.

Apart from bookies,the database also includes information about people who have been arrested in the case for acting as hawala operators for the bookies and providing other support.

The database is very useful because it contains details about bookies from all over Mumbai,as well as from Pune,Jaipur and Delhi. The scope of the database is not limited to Mumbai only, said another officer.

The arrested bookies include Shobhan Mehta,Ashwin Agrawal alias Tinku Mandi and Kishore Bhadlani alias Kishu Pune,Sanjay and Pawan Jaipur,Chandresh Jain alias Jupiter and Ramesh Vyas.

