Data analyst loses Rs 25,000 to cyber fraudster posing as her company’s director

A 24-year-old data analyst woman was cheated of nearly 25,000 by cyber criminals who deceived her posing as her company’s director and sending emails.

The resident of Andheri (East) was at work when she received the email asking if she could pay Rs 24,610 to a vendor. The email also noted that the director would reimburse Pramanik personally. Since the email was intelligibly worded and trusting her director, she transferred the money from her husband’s bank account.

The accused ID shared the details of an IDFC bank account under the name of Sanjit Debarma. The victim shared screenshots of the completed payment of Rs 24,610, the police said. Soon, the accused asked her to make another payment of Rs 1,23,610 but as she lacked the funds, she wrote back saying she did not have that amount of money.

The victim woman, who hails from Guwahati, Assam, moved to Mumbai a year ago for work. On February 15, she spoke to her director and enquired about being reimbursed for the payment she made to the vendor. He told her that he had not asked her to make such payments.

Pramanik was then convinced that she had been cheated by the fake email. On February 22, the Andheri police registered an offence under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information and Technology Act.