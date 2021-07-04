Dashiar robbery and murder: Main accused, aide arrested from MP

The police said the accused were traced to a village near Indore and brought back to Mumbai on Saturday. (Representative Image)

DAHISAR POLICE on Saturday arrested two men from Madhya Pradesh in connection with a robbery and murder case that took place in the city last week.

A jeweler was shot dead from point blank range at his shop in Dahisar (east) on June 30. Five people, including the three involved in the shooting, were arrested the next day.

The police said the accused were traced to a village near Indore and brought back to Mumbai on Saturday. “The duo – Banti Patidar (22), the main conspirator, and Pramod Atria (24) – were produced before a magistrate court on Sunday where they were remanded in police custody till July 10,” said Pravin Patil, senior inspector of the Dahisar police station.

On the incident day, three men, armed with guns, arrived at the shop on a scooter. Two of them entered the shop and opened fire at jeweler Shailendra Pandey (37). One of the two bullets hit Pandey on his face. The trio then fled the spot with 30 tolas of gold.

Next day, the trio, along with those who had helped them, were nabbed and the stolen gold recovered.

“The original idea was not to shoot Pandey. But a night before the incident, Patidar told his accomplices that Pandey has an electronic door-locking system and he can lock the door using a button. So, they entered the shop and shot him dead before robbing the gold,” said a police officer.

Patidar hatched the plan with the help of one of the arrested namely Chirag Rawal (21), a resident of Dahisar (east). Rawal was to get 40 per cent of the loot.

A police official said Pandey’s shop was chosen as it is near the Western Express highway through which the gang could flee. The shooters had used a car, bought by Rawal 15 days ago for this purpose.

A day before the incident, they used the car to steal the scooter from Dahisar.