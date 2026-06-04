Amid monsoon concerns, residents of Darukhana razed homes march for housing rehabilitation policy in Mumbai

From their makeshift homes, around 1,000 residents of Darukhana marched to Reay Road station at around 10am, heading to Azad Maidan by train, in line with permissions given by Sewri Police. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Almost a year after their homes in Darukhana on the eastern front of the city were demolished, residents of the area marched from their homes to Azad Maidan on Thursday. Having continued to live on the site of their broken homes, over the rubble, the upcoming monsoon raised anxieties among the homeless about their continued existence and their children’s health.

Much of the land on the Eastern Freeway, which has been occupied by warehouses and slum homes for decades, belongs to the Mumbai Port Trust Authority (MbPA) under the central government.

Despite the residents having lived in the area for three to four generations with documents to show proof — with the previous generations having worked at the port — the MbPA’s lack of a housing policy means they did not receive alternative homes.