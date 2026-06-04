Amid monsoon concerns, residents of Darukhana razed homes march for housing rehabilitation policy in Mumbai

From their makeshift homes, around 1,000 residents of Darukhana marched to Reay Road station at around 10am, heading to Azad Maidan by train, in line with permissions given by Sewri Police. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
Almost a year after their homes in Darukhana on the eastern front of the city were demolished, residents of the area marched from their homes to Azad Maidan on Thursday. Having continued to live on the site of their broken homes, over the rubble, the upcoming monsoon raised anxieties among the homeless about their continued existence and their children’s health.
Much of the land on the Eastern Freeway, which has been occupied by warehouses and slum homes for decades, belongs to the Mumbai Port Trust Authority (MbPA) under the central government.
Despite the residents having lived in the area for three to four generations with documents to show proof — with the previous generations having worked at the port — the MbPA’s lack of a housing policy means they did not receive alternative homes.
Heavy police protection was deployed at the Mumbai Port Authority residential colony in Darukhana on On May 12 when 200 homes were demolished. (Express file photo)
What the protestors said
“Most of us don’t have anywhere to go,” said Durai Raj, 47, at the protest on Thursday. “Whatever belongings of ours we have managed to salvage were moved to families or friends’ homes. But we continue to live right where the graves of our past homes are, having flattened some of the ground and putting plastic over the rubble.”
From their makeshift homes, around 1,000 residents of Darukhana marched to Reay Road station at around 10am, heading to Azad Maidan by train, in line with permissions given by Sewri Police. Their protest was against MbPA, demanding a housing rehabilitation policy.
“The situation of women, the elderly and children is much worse, sleeping out in the open, managing with the few common toilets available, and without our belongings,” said another resident, Shivakumar Thangasamy.
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At the demolition site, residents have been cooking with cylinders and small stoves or with wood and stones. While some have laid out mattresses and sleep on the rubble, others have salvaged beds to sleep on, with women, children and the elderly being prioritised. An enclosure with cloth made for women to bathe was taken down by the authorities, while a plastic covering to cover their cooking station almost blew off during early morning rains.
Raj said, “We are fearful about how we and our families will live with the coming monsoon. Soon, our kids’ schools will start and even if we move to a rented place, we will have to scramble to get them enrolled in a school.”
Hoping to secure some respite for the monsoon, the residents decided on the protest, simultaneously preparing to approach the Bombay High Court. A delegation of protestors was called to meet the CM.
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
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