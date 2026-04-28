400 residents block demolition of 120 homes in Mumbai’s Darukhana

At 10 am on Tuesday, Shanti Tai and her neighbours knew what was coming. The police presence on New Tank Bunder Road in Darukhana was growing, and they had been warned that their homes were to be demolished on April 28 and 29.

So they came out. All of them. By the time the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) officials arrived, 400 residents, women and children among them, had formed a human wall. There was no way through.

By 1 pm, the police and MbPA officials had left.

400 residents block demolition of 120 homes in Mumbai’s Darukhanahttps://t.co/VcMvQNFt0p pic.twitter.com/GO9NvuA4St — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) April 28, 2026

The standoff was the culmination of a notice served on April 17 to around 120 households across two settlements — of 98 and 20 homes — on New Tank Bunder Road. The MbPA, citing recent court directives, gave residents seven days to vacate, characterising their homes as “unauthorized and illegal encroachment” and a “security threat.” The notice warned that if residents failed to comply, the MbPA would demolish the structures and sell their valuables to recover the cost.

On April 22, the Sewri police followed up with another notice confirming the demolition dates and imposing a prohibitory order banning the assembly of five or more persons.

Many residents are workers who settled near the workshops and factories of the area over decades. (Express Photo) Many residents are workers who settled near the workshops and factories of the area over decades. (Express Photo)

The residents, many of whom say they have lived in the area since 1995 or earlier and are on the voter rolls, refused to budge. “All of us collected as a crowd from 10 am, ensuring there was no way for the police or officials to get through,” said Shanti Tai, a resident and member of the Mumbai Port Ghat Hakk Sangharsh Samiti.

Many residents are workers who settled near the workshops and factories of the area over decades. “Recent court orders have created an insecurity that all residents will be kicked out with no recourse to rehabilitation,” said Pia, an activist from the Jan Haqq Sangharsh Samiti, which was present in support.

The MbPA’s lack of a housing policy means residents have no formal avenue to seek alternative accommodation. With the residents no dispersing for over two hours straight, the police officials and MbPA officials left Darukhana at around 1pm, asking the residents to obtain a stay against the demolition from the courts.