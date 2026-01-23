From a dark colonial past to a ceremonial chair: how Mumbai’s mayoral post came to be

Mumbai is set to get its 59th mayor post independence, with the mayoral lottery ensuring that the city’s top civic post will be held by a woman this year. While the position today is largely ceremonial, the office of the city’s mayor has a long and turbulent history that dates back nearly three centuries and to a time when mayors wielded sweeping judicial powers.

The origins of the mayor’s office in Bombay lie in a colonial legal system that historians and official records have described as one of the darkest phases of British administration in India.

HOW DID THE MAYOR’S POST ORIGINATE IN BOMBAY

The term “mayor” first appeared in Bombay in 1726 with the establishment of the Mayor’s Court, set up directly under the authority of the British King. The court had the power to hear and decide all civil cases arising within the town and its surrounding settlements.

In its early years, the Mayor’s Court was run by non professional judges and exercised wide powers, including the authority to punish offenders. The Maharashtra State Gazetteer later described this period as “one of the blackest periods in the history of British India,” citing arbitrary decision making and the absence of accountability.

Similar Mayor’s Courts existed in Madras and Calcutta, where mayors functioned not only as civic heads but also as judicial officers. In Bombay, this arrangement continued until 1798.

HOW DID THE OFFICE EVOLVE OVER TIME

In 1798, the Mayor’s Court was abolished and replaced by the Recorder’s Court of Bombay. Though the mayor continued to play a central role, the change marked an early attempt to reform the city’s administrative system.

The real push for public participation came much later, led by Indian leaders and reformers such as Sir Pherozeshah Mehta, Justice K T Telang, Justice Badruddin Tyabji and Sir Dinshaw Wacha. Their efforts resulted in the Bombay Municipal Act of 1872, which for the first time introduced limited democratic control over civic governance.

At the first meeting of the Bombay Municipal Corporation on September 4, 1873, Captain G F Henry was elected chairman. Two years later, in 1875, Dossabhai Framji became the first elected Indian chairman of the Corporation, marking a key moment in local self governance.

Over the years, the title of the civic head changed several times. The chairman was later redesignated as President of the Municipal Corporation of Bombay. In 1931–32, the title became His Worship the Mayor. After India became a sovereign republic in 1950, British honorifics were dropped and the title was simplified to Mayor. Over a period of time its powers were also gradually curtailed turning it largely into a figurehead.

HOW MANY MAYORS HAS MUMBAI HAD

Since the civic body was established, the Corporation has had 18 chairmen, 46 presidents and 77 mayors.

Despite this long history, only seven women have served as mayor. Sulochana Modi was the first woman mayor of Bombay, holding the post for just over five weeks from February 23 to March 31, 1956.

The mayoral chair has also been occupied by several prominent political figures, including Sir Pherozeshah Mehta, Vithalbhai Patel, Yusuf Meherally, Sir Homi Mody, K F Nariman, H M Rahimtoola and S K Patil.

WHAT DOES THE MAYOR DO TODAY

The mayor plays two main roles in the city. One is administrative. The mayor chairs meetings of the Municipal Corporation, ensures that debates run smoothly and guides councillors on rules and procedure.

The other role is ceremonial. As the city’s first citizen, the mayor represents Mumbai at official events, welcomes visiting dignitaries and acts as the public face of the civic body.

The mayor is elected by councillors from among themselves. By convention, the office holder is expected to remain above party politics, avoid controversy and help ensure the smooth functioning of the Corporation.

While the mayor does not have significant executive powers, the individual’s political standing and public image have often influenced civic politics in Mumbai atleast in the past, giving the post an importance that goes beyond its formal authority.

