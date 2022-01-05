Darekar not eligible to fight poll in labour category: Dept

In a major setback to Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council and BJP MLA Pravin Darekar, Maharashtra State Cooperation Department has said that the leader, who was elected as the director of the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank under the “labour” category, is not eligible to be called a labourer. The leader has said he will move court against the order.

The order came on Monday, the day the Sahakar Panel, led by Darekar, won all 21 seats of the board members of Mumbai District Cooperative Bank.

Darekar had been under the scanner following complaints over his contesting contesting elections under the labour category. On Tuesday, Darekar said he will approach the Bombay High Court against the cooperation department order disqualifying his election to Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank.

He said, “After winning all 21 seats, I had given up the labour category seat.”