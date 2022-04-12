Darekar appears before police again over false declaration

BJP LEADER Pravin Darekar on Monday appeared before Mumbai Police to record his statement for the second time in a case of alleged false declaration in connection with a bank poll. A case was filed against Darekar after AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde alleged that the former had shown himself as a labourer to fight the directorship polls of a Mumbai-based cooperative bank.

An officer said Darekar’s statement was recorded for nearly two hours after which he was allowed to go.

Darekar has been booked under Sections 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence), 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false), 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 120b (criminal conspiracy), and other sections of IPC.