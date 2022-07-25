Darekar withdraws appeal against co-op registrar’s order that did not recognise him as labourer

BJP MLC Pravin Darekar on Monday withdrew his plea from the Bombay High Court challenging an order of the Registrar of Co-Operative Societies, which, while holding that he was not a labourer, had disqualified him from membership of a labour cooperative society.

Advocate Hemangi Godbole for Darekar sought from court the permission to withdraw the appeal, which a division bench of Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Kishore C Sant, accepted.

Darekar, in January this year, when he was a leader of opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC), had challenged the order passed by the authority, which held that he did not possess the requisite eligibility to continue to be a member of the Pratidnya Labour Cooperative Society as he was not eligible to be a labourer.

Darekar had argued that the order was passed without giving him an opportunity to be heard and was in gross violation of the principle of natural justice.

Darekar had said that in 1997, he was admitted as a member of the Labour Co-operative Society and in 2021, had received a show-cause notice from Joint Registrar of Co-op societies. Darekar said that despite his lawyer seeking a week’s time on December 29, the divisional joint registrar passed an order on January 3 this year against him.

The appellant MLC had claimed that since he was an Opposition leader in the legislative council and had been raising various issues against the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the issue was raised to counter him and an adverse order was passed.

Darekar’s lawyers said that they would be filing an appeal before the minister in the new government, which has been formed recently in alliance with his party — the BJP.

The high court, in April this year, had granted anticipatory bail to Darekar in connection with an FIR registered against him by the Mumbai police on charges of cheating, conspiracy and criminal breach of trust in a bank fraud case.

The FIR was registered on a complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Dhananjay Shinde, who had accused Darekar of defrauding the government and the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank (Mumbai Bank). Shinde, in his complaint to the police, had alleged that Darekar worked as the president of the bank for years. He added that in 1997, Darekar registered himself as a labourer in Pratidnya Labour Cooperative Society and subsequently, got registered at the bank. He has been contesting elections for the post of director under the labour category since, Shinde had alleged.