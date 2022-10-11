Darbhanga man arrested for making threatening calls to Ambani’s hospital sent to Judicial Custody

Rakesh Mishra, a 30-year-old man arrested from Darbhanga district in Bihar for allegedly giving death threats to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members, was produced in court on Monday and remanded in judicial custody for two weeks. The lawyer who represented Mishra in court has alleged that he is mentally disturbed and decided to threaten the industrialist as he believes that Ambani is responsible for the inflation.

Advocate Shagufta Ishrail Shaikh from Ishrail and Associates said, “Mishra is suffering from Schizophrenia and as he has been disturbed over the rising inflation he made calls to Ambani’s hospital. He believes that Ambani is responsible for the inflation.”

Mishra was arrested on October 6 after he dialled the landline number of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and threatened to blow up the hospital. He had also threatened to kill industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members and blow up their house, Antilia.

While giving threats, Mishra had alleged that his men had carried out attacks in Pulwama and Mumbai.

Anti sabotage checks were subsequently carried out at HN Reliance Hospital and Antilia. Security was also beefed up at both places.

The police had produced him in court and subsequently he was remanded in police custody.

While presenting him in court on Monday, the DB Marg police sought further custody of the accused, however the court sent him in judicial custody.