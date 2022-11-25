Dapoli resort case: Somaiya seeks dismissal of plea against MOEFCC notice on land earlier owned by Anil Parab

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday opposed before the Bombay High Court a plea challenging a notice issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) to the owner of a plot of land at Dapoli, asking the owner to show cause why Sai Resorts NX, which has come up on the land, and the roads leading to it, should not be demolished.

The land in question was formerly owned by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab.

Somaiya, who is an intervenor in the plea, in his affidavit said that owner Sadanand Gangaram Kadam’s petition is based on “suppressing apparent instances of forgery, cheating and dishonest inducement for illegal conversion of land use, criminal misconduct by public servant and commit-ant construction of commercial resort in no development zone”.

Somaiya added that Kadam’s petition violated provisions of the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2011, and this has been suppressed by him.

Kadam’s petition has stated that the MOEFCC notice not only referred to the demolition of the structure and restoration of the land to its original mode, but also sought a payment of Rs 25.27 lakh towards the damage caused to the environment. Kadam has claimed that the notices were issued at the behest of “politically influential people”, rivals of Parab, who belonged to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction.

Last month, the HC had directed the ministry to issue a notice to Kadam on when the “illegal structure” would be demolished so that he could move the appropriate forum in time.

Dapoli sub-divisional officer Sharad Bhagwan Pawar told the HC on Thursday the resort cannot be demolished as there a local court had ordered status quo in connection to a civil suit filed by Kadam. Pawar added that the administration is working on vacating the status quo to ensure the resort can be demolished at the earliest.

Continuing the liberty granted to Kadam to approach the court if adverse action is taken against the resort, the bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta posted next hearing on January 9, 2023.