Dapoli resort case: Inform petitioner prior to razing plans, HC tells authorities

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the environmental authorities to inform the owner of a land plot in Dapoli — earlier owned by former Cabinet minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab — to issue a notice if ‘Sai Resorts NX’ would face any adverse action (read demolition).

The court has asked the authorities to inform petitioner Sadanand Gangaram Kadam, when the “illegal structure” is planned to be demolished, so that the appropriate forum could be moved in time.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav Jamdar has also allowed BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s interim application on an intervene in the plea by Kadam, challenging the notice issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, asking him to show cause why the resort structure and roads leading to it should not be demolished.

“If any adverse action is contemplated by the respondents against the petitioner, he shall be at liberty to apply for ad-interim relief upon notice to the parties,” the court noted.

In July this year, Somaiya also approached the Bombay High Court, seeking a court-monitored inquiry by a special investigation team against Parab over the “illegal” conversion of the agricultural land and building a resort in Dapoli.

The court has asked the central and state governments to file a reply to the plea by November 16 this year, with a rejoinder by the petitioner by November 22, and posted further hearing on November 24.

The court accepted the request in which Kadam’s lawyers stated that “no adverse action had been taken against the structure, but if the respondent authorities wanted to do so, Kadam should be granted the liberty to move the court for the same”. According to the plea, the notice not only referred to the demolition of the structure and restoration of the land to its original mode, but also sought a payment of Rs 25.27 lakh towards the damage caused to the environment.

Kadam claimed that the notices were issued at the behest of “politically influential people” — the rivals of Anil Parab — who belonged to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, and were, and related to, the former owner of the land plot. He said that “the authorities concerned had issued notices,

while the status quo or stay orders were in force and did not give him a chance to be heard… the same should be quashed and set aside”.