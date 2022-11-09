Dapoli resort case: MLC Anil Parab gets interim relief till November 14

Maharashtra MLC Anil Parab was Wednesday granted interim relief by a sessions court till November 14, a day after he was charged in connection with an alleged fraud case. Parab, a leader from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, was on Tuesday charged along with two others by the Dapoli police in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri in an alleged Rs 10 crore scam in connection with several irregularities in the construction of Sai Resort in Dapoli.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. Parab, who has already been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case, has denied all allegations.

The FIR has been registered against Parab, former Murud village sarpanch Suresh Tupe and then Gram Sevak Anant Koli under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR says Parab, along with the others, made false entries in the Murud village Gram Panchayat official records with regard to the taxation of the land where the resort is built. Somaiya alleged the resort is owned by Parab, a former minister, and Sadanand Kadam and that Parab has indulged in a Rs 10 crore scam.

“The scrutiny has clearly shown that during the period of June 2019 and November 2019, Parab as an owner of the property (Sai Resort) applied for levying tax on the property which was not even completed and without following the due procedure of visiting the site and ensuring the completion of the building, the Gram Panchayat levied and collected relevant taxes,” a police official said.

When asked about the allegations in the FIR, Parab said,” I have been saying this since the beginning that the inquiry of this matter is completed already. I don’t understand one thing… how many times will you conduct inquiry of the same matter? The statements of the officials are being recorded by putting pressure on them. If anyone has paid taxes, then how come it is a loss of the government? If tax is not paid then there would be a loss of the government. The tax was paid by Sadanand Kadam, it has been debited from his bank account. These things are there in the statements… The police has already given reports. We will see (the case) in the court.”