Dapoli land conversion: BJP’s Somaiya seeks SIT probe against Sena leader Anil Parab

July 22, 2022 7:07:45 pm
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has approached the Bombay High Court seeking a court-monitored inquiry by a special investigation team (SIT) against former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena MLA Anil Parab over the “illegal” conversion of agricultural land to build a resort in Dapoli.
In a petition filed on Monday, Somaiya alleged that the Sai resort, in Ratnagiri district, violated several coastal regulation zone (CRZ) rules. He claimed that Parab, along with one Vibhas Ranjan Sathe, conspired with the Dapoli subdivisional officer to violate the CRZ notification of 2011 that prohibited any new construction in no-development zones.
Somaiya claimed that Sathe bought agricultural land in the CRZ and approached the gram panchayat in 2015 for permission to build a non-permanent structure on it, which was allowed. However, the gram panchayat put a condition that Sathe would have to get approval from the revenue department or the CRZ authority to use the structure for non-agricultural purposes. However no construction was pursued.
In 2017, Parab allegedly bought the land for Rs 1 crore, but the sale deed was executed in 2019.
Subscriber Only Stories
Somaiya’s petition stated that even though Parab was the owner of the land, nearly three months after the sale in 2017, Sathe applied to use the agricultural land for commercial or residential purposes, permission for which was granted by the Dapoli subdivisional officer.
Somaiya alleged Parab constructed a resort on the land and also got an electricity connection. But after questions were raised by the public, Parab sold the property for Rs 1.1 crore to one Sadanand Kadam in December 2019, according to the petition. Kadam’s accountants allegedly declared the property was worth Rs 5.4 crore and paid land revenues for three years–2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-2020.
Parab used his influence to manipulate revenue records to show the land had been transferred directly from Sathe to Kadam, the petition said. No action was taken against Parab despite several representations being made to authorities, Somaiya said.
The BJP leader sought from the court a direction to constitute an SIT under the supervision of a retired high court judge to probe the allegations of forgery, cheating and dishonest inducement for illegal conversion of land use, criminal misconduct by public servants and the construction of a commercial resort in a no-development zone.
As the petition came up before a bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Sharmila Deshmukh on Friday, the latter recused herself from hearing it. It will now be placed before another bench.
Last year, Parab filed a Rs 100-crore defamation suit against Somaiya in the high court for making “malicious, malafide and defamatory” statements about him in connection with the Dapoli land.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
West Indies win toss, opt to field
What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?
NIA court sends seven accused to judicial custody till Aug 5
Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist
Latest News
NATA 2022 Phase 2 result declared: Here’s how to check score
In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu; Cong to take ‘action’
68th National Film Awards: South Indian films dominate again
‘The Master Speaks’: Vedanta exponent Swami A Parthasarathy to deliver powerful insights this Sunday
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’
EC issues Certificate of Election to President-elect Droupadi Murmu
Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K series launched in India: Check details
Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 amid Opposition protest seeking debate on price rise
Gold futures likely to fall upto Rs 46,000 per 10 grams by September end: Analysts
Expert shares the ‘mighty’ health benefits of kiwi
ODI cricket is dying a slow death: Usman Khawaja
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Littleness of Opposition makes the BJP look big