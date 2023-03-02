Danve moves breach of privilege notice against CM Eknath Shinde for calling Oppn legislators ‘anti-national’

The Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, on Wednesday submitted a breach of privilege notice against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for allegedly referring to Opposition legislators as “anti-national”.

This was after a breach of privilege notice was brought by the ruling side in the state Assembly against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut for his alleged remark equating the legislature to “chor mandal”. Danve submitted the notice to the office of Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe with signatures of around 5-6 MLCs, mostly from Shiv Sena (UBT).

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar and MVA MLAs protest against the government over LPG price hike, at the Assembly in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar and MVA MLAs protest against the government over LPG price hike, at the Assembly in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

In the letter to Gorhe, Danve said that Shinde had referred to the Opposition as anti-nationals at his tea party on the eve of the Budget Session. “At the government’s tea party on Sunday, which was boycotted by Opposition parties over issues of farmers, students and worsening law and order condition,

Shinde, during his press conference, said that he was saved from having tea with ‘anti-nationals’,” Danve wrote.

“This is a serious issue and hence, I am proposing breach of privilege motion against the chief minister,” the letter added. Danve appealed to Gorhe to accept the notice and send it to the Legislative Council’s special privilege committee for further action.Speaking to the media about the breach of privilege notice against Shinde, Raut said, “In a parliamentary democracy, the Opposition’s status is not equal but above ruling parties. Danveji’s demand is right. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde referring to the Opposition as anti-nationals is an outcome of him being in a wrong companionship… He has left good companionship and joined the wrong one and forgotten what democracy and Constitution are.”

Meanwhile, speaking at the Legislative Council, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that there is no need to refer to the Opposition parties as “anti-national”. He was talking about Shinde’s alleged reference to Opposition legislators as “anti-national”.