Danve from Sena likely to continue as Legislative Council LoP

Despite the Eknath Shinde group being awarded Shiv Sena party name along with the bow and arrow symbol by the EC, and the faction announcing total control on the legislative party in the Assembly, it may not be possible for the state’s ruling side to dethrone Ambadas Danve of the Shiv Sena (UBT) from the Leader of Opposition’s (LoP) post in legislative council in the Budget session set to begin February 27.

Danve has categorically stated that “there is no question” of him resigning from the post with the poll panel accepting there is a split in the Shiv Sena.

“The Election Commission (EC), in its order, has accepted that there is a split in the Shiv Sena. We have been recognised as a separate group with different symbols. The whip, if issued in the Assembly, will not be applicable to the Council. All of us in the council are with Uddhavji Thackeray and there is no question of me resigning from the post,” said Danve, when asked if he will have to give up on the LoP’s post now.

According to sources within the legislative secretariat, none of the Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) of the Sena have yet announced the formation of an independent group. “If all MLCs remain with the Thackeray group, there is a very difficult chance of Danve being stripped of his post,” the official said.

At present, in the 78-member legislative council, only 57 seats are filled while 21 are vacant. With no Sena MLC switching loyalties to Shinde yet, the ruling side officially has support of 22 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLCs and one Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) member only.

The lack of majority in the state’s Upper House also means that the ruling side will not push for the election of the chairperson’s post, which is vacant at present. Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council is Neelam Gorhe of the Sena, who has yet not switched sides in favour of Shinde.

Besides 11 Thackeray supporting MLCs, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has nine MLCs from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and eight from the Congress. One each from the Janata Dal (United) and the PWP too are likely to go with the Opposition. Among four independents, two were supported by the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and one by the Congress. Another independent, Satyajeet Tambe, however is yet to make his stand clear.

Out of 21 vacant seats, 12 are for nominated members. The appointment of these MLCs was delayed for more than one-and-a-half years after former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari refused to accept the proposed names by the previous MVA government. After the MVA government was overthrown last year, Shinde withdrew the nominations of those 12 names.

The Supreme Court, however, in September 2022, directed the state government not to take any decision with respect to the appointment of 12 MLC candidates.