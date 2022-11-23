scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Danish Ambassador calls on Maharashtra Governor, announces centre of excellence in dairy production

Freddy Svane said he had discussed the matter with Animal Husbandry and Dairy minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

Danish Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane, Tuesday, durng his visit to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Express Photo)

Denmark will set up a centre of excellence in dairy production in Maharashtra, announced Danish Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane, Tuesday, on his visit to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. He said he had discussed the matter with Animal Husbandry and Dairy minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

Soren Kannik-Marquardsen, minister counsellor, regional coordinator South Asia and head of the trade council at the Danish embassy In India, and Henry Karkada, Denmark’s vice-consul in Mumbai, were also present.

Welcoming the Ambassador to Maharashtra, the Governor assured that he would extend all help to Denmark for further strengthening cooperation with the state. (Express Photo)

Svane said Denmark is offering technological solutions to India for addressing its environmental problems caused by stubble burning. He said his country would like to help Indian farmers become entrepreneurs.

He said Denmark was already working with states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. Denmark is setting up a wind park in Tamil Nadu, he said and thanked India for providing Covid vaccines.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 02:35:54 pm
Videos suggest captive Russian soldiers were killed at close range

