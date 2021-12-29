Dance bars in Thane booked, govt orders probe

Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Tuesday ordered a probe into allegations that some dance bars are indulging in illegal acts. He added that no senior official found involved in the illegal activities would be spared.

Speaking in the state Assembly, Walse-Patil said, “I have ordered a thorough probe into illegal activities going on in some dance bars, which have been brought to our notice.”

He added that as a first step, criminal offense has been registered against six dance bars in Thane district. “The licence of four dance bars have been suspended for allowing orchestra to play. The Foreign Liquor Country Liquor licence of 10 bars has also been suspended. The excise department has been directed to proceed with the action,” he said.

The decision came following a sting operation carried out by a Marathi TV channel, which exposed illegal activities in the six dance bars of Thane.

Walse-Patil said, “There is no question of shielding anybody in such matters. We are not going to confine our action against a junior official. If senior officials are found guilty, we will take action.” “I have already directed the concerned departments in Thane and Raigaid to act,” he added. Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over functioning of dance bars in Navi Mumbai.

Speaking in the Assembly, Fadnavis said, “At a time when the Winter Session is underway, at least six dance bars are open throughout the night in Navi Mumbai. But the state police and the government have turned a blind eye.”

“Are these dance bar operators and owners not even afraid…? Knowing well that the session is underway, they have the audacity to keep their dance bars open… As per reports, the women working in the dance bars are also indulging in sex for Rs 3,000,” he added.

“In the last two years, strict norms, fine and punishment have been imposed for violation of Covid-19 guidelines. However, there is no word on dance bars from the state government… Has the MVA government given exemption to dance bars? Fadnavis asked.