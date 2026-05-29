Damania, Bhujbal at odds over Rs 4,500 crore PDS transport tender

While the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department headed by Bhujbal stated that no work orders had been issued, Damania alleged that Bhujbal was trying to push the process ahead for the sake of commission.

A court order temporarily restraining the state government from issuing a work order in a Rs 4,500-crore foodgrain transportation tender under the Public Distribution System (PDS) has become yet another flashpoint between social activist Anjali Damania and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

While the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department headed by Bhujbal stated that no work orders had been issued, Damania alleged that Bhujbal was trying to push the process ahead for the sake of commission.

Under the National Food Security Act, 2013, the state’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department is responsible for ensuring regular and timely supply of foodgrains to eligible beneficiaries . As per the scheme, A single transporter is appointed in each district to transport foodgrains from Food Corporation of India (FCI) depots directly to ration shops.