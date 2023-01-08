scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Dalit votebank: Eknath Shinde & Jogendra Kawade to hold joint rallies

Shinde’s decision to ally with Kawade, however, has upset RPI(A) president Ramdas Athawale, an ally of BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena in the state.

To begin with, Shinde and Kawade are slated to focus on six Lok Sabha constituencies held by Shiv Sena (UBT) and 16 Assembly seats.
Listen to this article
Dalit votebank: Eknath Shinde & Jogendra Kawade to hold joint rallies
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Shinde and People Republic Party (PRP) president Jogendra Kawade are set to hold statewide rallies to counter Shiv Sena (UBT) and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) uniting to make deeper inroads into Dalit and OBC votebanks.

Shinde’s decision to ally with Kawade, however, has upset RPI(A) president Ramdas Athawale, an ally of BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena in the state. “An elaborate plan is underway to hold joint rallies of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and PRP in the state. The first rally will be held in Mumbai,” said a PRP leader.

With Shinde scheduled to visit Davos for the World Economic Forum meet from January 15 to 19, a source said, “We expect the joint campaign to begin after his return from Davos.” To begin with, Shinde and Kawade are slated to focus on six Lok Sabha constituencies held by Shiv Sena (UBT) and 16 Assembly seats.

While both Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis have announced that BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena will contest all upcoming elections – including BMC, Lok Sabha and Assembly polls – together, sources said to further consolidate its own electoral base and counter rivals Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT), the Shinde faction has drawn up multiple strategies. Allying with Kawade is one of them, said party leaders.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
China’s Covid surge threatens villagers as Lunar New Year approaches
China’s Covid surge threatens villagers as Lunar New Year approaches
We gave ChatGPT and You.com top Google searches, this is what we got
We gave ChatGPT and You.com top Google searches, this is what we got
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
One Shahid Afridi press conference that BCCI and chairman of selectors Ch...
One Shahid Afridi press conference that BCCI and chairman of selectors Ch...

Meanwhile, while maintaining that he was personally not against Kawade, Athawale told The Indian Express, “The RPI(A) represents Dalits. I am the Dalit leader. Where is need for an alliance with Kawade? Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena should have at least discussed the matter with me. If it wanted to join hands with new Dalit factions, it should have consulted me first.”

More from Mumbai

While the RPI(A) doesn’t have any representatives in the Lok Sabha or the state Assembly, sources said any attempt to antagonise Athawale could be detrimental for Shinde and Fadnavis, especially when VBA led by Prakash Ambedkar has aligned with Uddhav Thackeray. A senior BJP leader said, “We will try to resolve the misunderstanding… We want to consolidate Dalit votes.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 00:14 IST
Next Story

A sizzler joint with a legacy & much more

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close