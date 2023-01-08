Dalit votebank: Eknath Shinde & Jogendra Kawade to hold joint rallies

Shinde and People Republic Party (PRP) president Jogendra Kawade are set to hold statewide rallies to counter Shiv Sena (UBT) and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) uniting to make deeper inroads into Dalit and OBC votebanks.

Shinde’s decision to ally with Kawade, however, has upset RPI(A) president Ramdas Athawale, an ally of BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena in the state. “An elaborate plan is underway to hold joint rallies of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and PRP in the state. The first rally will be held in Mumbai,” said a PRP leader.

With Shinde scheduled to visit Davos for the World Economic Forum meet from January 15 to 19, a source said, “We expect the joint campaign to begin after his return from Davos.” To begin with, Shinde and Kawade are slated to focus on six Lok Sabha constituencies held by Shiv Sena (UBT) and 16 Assembly seats.

While both Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis have announced that BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena will contest all upcoming elections – including BMC, Lok Sabha and Assembly polls – together, sources said to further consolidate its own electoral base and counter rivals Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT), the Shinde faction has drawn up multiple strategies. Allying with Kawade is one of them, said party leaders.

Meanwhile, while maintaining that he was personally not against Kawade, Athawale told The Indian Express, “The RPI(A) represents Dalits. I am the Dalit leader. Where is need for an alliance with Kawade? Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena should have at least discussed the matter with me. If it wanted to join hands with new Dalit factions, it should have consulted me first.”

While the RPI(A) doesn’t have any representatives in the Lok Sabha or the state Assembly, sources said any attempt to antagonise Athawale could be detrimental for Shinde and Fadnavis, especially when VBA led by Prakash Ambedkar has aligned with Uddhav Thackeray. A senior BJP leader said, “We will try to resolve the misunderstanding… We want to consolidate Dalit votes.”