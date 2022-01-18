Daily Covid tally falls to 5,956 in Mumbai

MUMBAI RECORDED a sharp dip in the number of daily Covid-19 cases on Monday, recording 5,956 new cases, as against the 10,661 infections it registered on Sunday. The daily positivity rate fell to 12.5 per cent with 47,574 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths, however, remained high at 12 on Monday.

On Saturday and Sunday, Mumbai had registered 11 deaths due to Covid-19 infection. Mumbai on Monday also crossed the mark of 10 lakh Covid-19 cases, with the city’s cumulative tally since the pandemic reaching 10.05 lakh cases.

Maharashtra also witnessed a sizeable dip in Covid-19 numbers, registering only 31,111 cases on Monday along with 24 deaths. On Sunday, Maharashtra had recorded 41,327 cases with 29 deaths.

The total number of tests conducted in Mumbai also dropped by nearly 10,000 from Sunday, when the civic body had conducted 57,534 tests and recorded a 13 per cent positivity rate. The positivity rate last week ranged between 20 and 22 per cent on an average.

The total number of active cases in the city stood at 50,757 as of Monday evening. As many as 83 per cent of the new Covid-19 patients are asymptomatic.

Traditionally, Mumbai has recorded low number of Covid-19 cases on Sunday and Monday due to a dip in testing numbers. Officials said that the city had already gone through the peak and the dip in cases was expected.

However, civic body officials said they are keeping a close watch.

On Monday, out of the new cases, 4,944 or 83 per cent were asymptomatic and 479 were hospitalised. Since January 11, there have been no active containment zones (slums and chawls) in the city, while 54 buildings are sealed.

On Sunday, of the 479 patients admitted, 45 had required oxygen support.