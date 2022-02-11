Daily Covid-19 cases below 500 for second day in a row in Mumbai

Mumbai continued to record less than 500 Covid-19 cases on Thursday as well. A day after recording 441 daily cases, it dropped marginally to 429 on Thursday with two deaths. With the gradual drop in daily count of Covid-19 cases, the number of active patients has fallen to 3,698.

The test positivity rate — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — dropped to 1.05 per cent from 1.16 per cent recorded in the previous day.

Compared to Wednesday when 37,800 tests were conducted, the civic body increased the testing to 40,682 on Thursday.

As on Thursday, the city didn’t have any active containment zones and active sealed buildings. Out of the 23,195 beds, only 1,188 of were occupied. Of the 2,969 beds in ICU, 421 had patients.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 6,248 cases on Thursday, a day after recording 7,142 cases. The number of daily deaths remained at 45. Due to the gradual decline in cases, the active Covid-19 cases in the state stood at 70,150 on Thursday.