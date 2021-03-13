Daily cases keep rising: At 1708, Mumbai records highest Covid infections in 4 months

CONTINUING THE steady increase of daily infections, Mumbai on Saturday recorded 1,708 Covid-19 cases, reaching the highest daily caseload in the past four months. The city’s total cases stand at 3,41,985 at present. Across Maharashtra, 15,602 new cases were recorded on Saturday. For a second day, the state’s fresh case load has crossed 15,000 mark.

On Saturday, 88 deaths were reported in the state. Of them, 40 occurred in the past 48 hours and the rest during a period before that. Over a month, daily deaths reported in Maharashtra have doubled from 30-40 a day to over 80 now.

State Epidemiologist Dr Pradeep Awate said even as deaths have risen in absolute numbers, the case fatality rate has dropped. In November, Maharashtra was recording a fatality rate of 2.26 percent, which fell to 1.96 by December and 1.69 by January. In February, the death rate further dipped to 0.81 percent and by the first week of March, it touched 0.53 percent.

The state now has 1.18 lakh active cases and 52,811 deaths.

Mumbai reported five Covid-19-related deaths, taking the toll to 11,524. There are 13,247 active cases in the city at present. Of them, less than 500 are critical, while over half of them are asymptomatic and in stable condition.

The last time the city recorded over 1,700 daily cases was on October 17 last year, at 1,791. However, as opposed to over 40 deaths a day in October, the daily death due to the virus has dropped to single digits since February this year. As per the data provided by the civic body, while the daily cases have been rising since February 10, there has been no marked rise in deaths. The recovery rate has also improved to 92 per cent on Saturday as opposed to 86 per cent in October last year.

In the first week of February, the number of new cases was fewer than 400, but there was a steady rise from February 10 onwards when the number of cases rose to over 500.

As of Saturday, of 13,535 beds, 5,469 were filled with Covid-19 patients and the bulk of beds were vacant. Also, of 1,536 ICU beds, 691 are available, and of 944 ventilator beds, 405 are available. Civic official said most people have mild infections and are following home quarantine measures.

High-rises and residential complexes continue to pose a challenge to the civic body in managing the situation. As of Saturday, 3,170 floors were sealed, while sealed buildings in the city were 220. As per the current rule, the BMC seals a building if there are five and more Covid-19 cases from there.

The BMC has issued circulars to the housing societies to ensure that the quarantine norms are followed by the residents. The civic body recently also filed an FIR against two residents in the eastern suburbs found to be violating home isolation norms. The BMC has also asked housing societies to display floor number on the society notice board if more than five cases are reported from the building.