Daily cases go up marginally, Mumbai records two deaths

A DAY after reporting 2,678 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra recorded a slight increase in the daily tally with 2,944 fresh positive cases on Friday.

The death toll also remained high with seven persons succumbing to the infection.

Out of the total cases, Mumbai alone reported 530 cases.

The test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 5.25 per cent in the city with 10,093 tests conducted on Friday.

The city recorded two deaths— one was a 62-year-old man with comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and ischemic heart disease.

The other patient who succumbed to the infection was a 77-year-old man who had diabetes.

With the gradual flattening of the pandemic curve, the active Covid cases in Mumbai stood at 4,427 on Friday, said health department sources.