scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Daily cases go up marginally, Mumbai records two deaths

The test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 5.25 per cent in the city with 10,093 tests conducted on Friday.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 9, 2022 6:26:51 am
Out of the total cases, Mumbai alone reported 530 cases. (Representational)

A DAY after reporting 2,678 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra recorded a slight increase in the daily tally with 2,944 fresh positive cases on Friday.

The death toll also remained high with seven persons succumbing to the infection.

Out of the total cases, Mumbai alone reported 530 cases.

The test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 5.25 per cent in the city with 10,093 tests conducted on Friday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 8, 2022: Why to read ‘Corruption’ or ‘Freedom of press’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 8, 2022: Why to read ‘Corruption’ or ‘Freedom of press’ or ...
Siberia or Japan? Expert Google Maps players can tell at a glimpsePremium
Siberia or Japan? Expert Google Maps players can tell at a glimpse
Explained: What Shinzo Abe, who had a special rapport with Narendra Modi,...Premium
Explained: What Shinzo Abe, who had a special rapport with Narendra Modi,...
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Modi Cabinet sensitive about all weaker sections, sy...Premium
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Modi Cabinet sensitive about all weaker sections, sy...

The city recorded two deaths— one was a 62-year-old man with comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and ischemic heart disease.
The other patient who succumbed to the infection was a 77-year-old man who had diabetes.

More from Mumbai

With the gradual flattening of the pandemic curve, the active Covid cases in Mumbai stood at 4,427 on Friday, said health department sources.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 09: Latest News
Advertisement