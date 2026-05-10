Dahisar river’s water quality to improve, Piyush Goyal inaugurates two sewage treatment plans

Speaking at the inauguration, Goyal said that the Dahisar river will be rejuvenated in lines of Ganga and Sabarmati rivers. (@PiyushGoyal/X)

The 17.4 km long Dahisar river which has remained in a polluted state for several decades, is set to get a new lease of life with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) initiating an overall rejuvenation programme for the river.

On Sunday (May 10) the civic body completed the first phase of this project, under which two Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) were inaugurated by Piyush Goyal — union minister and Mumbai North MP.

According to the BMC data, these two STPs are set to improve the water quality by 40 times than what it was earlier.

Speaking at the inauguration, Goyal said that the Dahisar river will be rejuvenated in lines of Ganga and Sabarmati rivers. “Just like Ganga, Dahisar river is also our mother. So it is our responsibility to rejuvenate it and protect it from degradation and give it a new life instead, since development is not about building and creating infrastructures only, but protecting environment is also a key part in it,” Goyal said in his speech.