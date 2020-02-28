Dahisar landgrab case: ‘Police booked man to help accused grab Rs 60-cr plot’

The CBI has been asked to investigate the matter by the Bombay High Court after Romell approached the court. The CBI has been asked to investigate the matter by the Bombay High Court after Romell approached the court.

The chargesheet filed by the CBI against seven persons, including six Mumbai Police personnel, in the alleged Dahisar land grab case has revealed the extent to which the police personnel reportedly went to capture the 16-acre plot worth over Rs 60 crore.

The chargesheet filed before the court last week has alleged that the police personnel, including two assistant commissioners, went from booking Jude Romell, the owner of the plot, in an assault case when he was not even present at the alleged crime spot to filing wrong medical reports to prove the assault. Moreover, Romell was put behind bars for 50 days, during which the police personnel allegedly helped the seventh accused, Sameer Shaikh, to capture the plot.

Romell, a director of Rommell Housing LLP, was arrested on charges of beating up Shaikh’s employees and snatching the gold chain and cash from one of them at the plot around 6.30 am on April 22, 2017. The chargesheet has stated that investigation has revealed that Romell had left his Bandra residence at 9.17 am on the day and reached the plot within 45 minutes. “Thus, he was not present at the property in question at 6.30 am as alleged in the FIR of Dahisar police station,” it added.

The Dahisar police had registered an FIR based on the medical report of the two employees to show they sustained injuries after being beaten up by Romell. The chargesheet, which included a statement by the concerned doctor, stated: “… (the doctor) identified the medical prescription paper and medical certificate issued (in the name of the two employees).” However when one of the two employees were brought before him, “the (doctor) stated that this is not the person who had visited his clinic on 22.04.2017”, the chargesheet added. The investigative officer in the case, Sanjay Tawde, did not examine the doctor and verify the genuineness of the prescription, the CBI alleged.

Regarding the charge of Romell snatching the gold chain and money of one of Shaikh’s employees, the chargesheet stated that the “so called” gold chain and cash mentioned in the FIR were not recovered. Also, no efforts were made to recover them. It added that while the FIR mentioned assault with lathis, kathis and iron rods, the police did not try to recover them.

The chargesheet went on to state: “They (police) removed portable cabins, imbedded boards of Romell Housing LLP from the property in question by deploying heavy machinery/cranes so that Sameer Shaikh could take possession of the land in question without any obstruction by filing false FIR at Dahisar police station.”

“(Accused policemen) fabricated false evidence, such as FIR containing false information for purpose of using it in the court of law to prosecute Jude Rommel and others in connivance with Shaikh and used this evidence knowingly that the same is false,” it added.

Of the six police personnel, while inspector Sanjiv Tawde, assistant inspectors Kakasaheb Shinde and Anant Jadhav and sub-inspector Rekha Saikar have been suspended, the police have written to the state home department seeking the suspension of ACPs Prashant Marde and Subhash Sawant.

The CBI has been asked to investigate the matter by the Bombay High Court after Romell approached the court. On February 14, the state home department had granted sanction to the CBI to prosecute the six police personnel in the case. The sanction had come five months after the CBI sought permission.

