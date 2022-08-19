scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Dahi Handi returns today after 2 yrs; overwhelming response, say organisers

Adding to the happiness and excitement of the mandals this year, the new government of the rebel Shiv Sena faction and the BJP has come out in support of them, with several leaders of the ruling parties organising Dahi Handi events in Mumbai and Thane.

Janmashtami, Krishna Janmashtami, dahi handi, Dahi Handi celebrations, Maharashtra government, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsStudents celebrate Janmashtami at a Navi Mumbai school on Thursday. Narendra Vaskar

A festival celebrated with much fervour on Janmashtami, Dahi Handi will return to Maharashtra on Friday after a pandemic-induced gap of two years. The state’s Govinda mandals said they are very excited for this year and have prepared for a new world record of raising a human pyramid to bust the earthen pot.

The organisers said they have received an overwhelming response this year, which even surpassed the pre-pandemic year of 2019. Adding to the happiness and excitement of the mandals this year, the new government of the rebel Shiv Sena faction and the BJP has come out in support of them, with several leaders of the ruling parties organising Dahi Handi events in Mumbai and Thane.

The Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak from Mumbai, which holds the Guinness world record for forming a 43.79 feet tall human pyramid in 2012, said it hopes to set a new record while participating in the Dahi Handi event organised by Sanskriti Yuva Pratishantan mandal in Thane. David Fernandez (44), the vice-captain of the mandal, said, “Due to the pandemic, some Govindas had gained weight and have been repositioned after a fitness test. We have set sights on breaking our record and will try to make a 10-tier human pyramid this year. All safety measures have been taken and our 600 players are ready.”

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Purvesh Sarnaik, son of MLA Pratap Sarnaik, from Sanskriti Yuva Pratishantan mandal which will organise another Dahi Handi event, said, “The response is overwhelming. Over 234 mandals have registered and the figure will cross 300. At least 8 mandals will try to form a nine-tier human pyramid. We are taking all safety measures.” Another person from the mandal said they have set aside a prize money Rs 21 lakh for the mandal as it aims to create a new record of a 10-tier human pyramid.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...Premium
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...Premium
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
Janmashtami, Krishna Janmashtami, dahi handi, Dahi Handi celebrations, Maharashtra government, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News Students celebrate Janmashtami at a Navi Mumbai school on Thursday. Narendra Vaskar

Santosh Pandey, a BJP worker and organiser of a Dahi Handi event in Worli’s Jambori Maidan, said, “Over 200 mandals will be participating in the Dahi Handi. We have kept Rs 1 lakh as the prize money.”

Mithun Sardal from Prem Nagar Chunabhatti sports mandal, a group of 300 Govindas, said, “Some of our Govindas were left out due to weight issues because of the two-year gap. But we are well prepared.” Apart from Worli, an eight-tier human pyramid will be attempted by mandals near Sena Bhavan in Dadar (West) and in Naigaon at Dadar (east).

The mandals have requested the organisers to help them participate in more Dahi Handis. Vivek Nakti (38), the coach of Yash Govinda Pathak in Wadala which forms an eight-tier human pyramid, said, “Weight gain is the only issue we faced due to the pandemic but we did a lot of social activities in these two years and bonded well. My only request is that the organisers treat us with respect and do not keep us waiting.”

Advertisement

Nakti said the money earned from Dahi Handi events is used by the mandal for social activities and involves months of practice and hard work.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Arun Patil (55), a senior leader of the Dahi Handi Samanvay Samiti, Maharashtra, which was formed to fight a court case against restrictions imposed on the event a few years ago, said he is very happy that the government has declared Dahi Handi as a sport. Patil said, “I am distributing 70,000 T-shirts we got through CM Eknath Shinde sir to Govindas.” Patil, who coaches the Mazgaon Dakshin Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal, which has 500 members, said, “We have prepared over the last 45 days. We will try to break our record of an eight-tier pyramid and will break as many dahi handis as possible.”

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

Sushil Diwakar, organiser of another event on Mira Road, near Bhaktivedanta hospital, said, “About 50 mandals are participating in the Dahi Handi that we have organised. Ours has a prize money of Rs 5 lakh. There are two to three more mandals in Mira- Bhayandar and the response has been good.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-08-2022 at 12:53:26 am
Next Story

LoP slams govt on farmer suicides, flood situation

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

2

'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur

3

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

4

Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court

5

Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video

Featured Stories

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for New Delhi to look closely at its mar...
Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for New Delhi to look closely at its mar...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
Explained: The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin par...
Explained: The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin par...
Explained: How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' the extinct Tasmani...
Explained: How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' the extinct Tasmani...
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Newsmaker | Civic Chandran: Radical Left thinker and CPM critic, now at c...
Newsmaker | Civic Chandran: Radical Left thinker and CPM critic, now at c...
The controversy around the video of Finland PM partying
Explained

The controversy around the video of Finland PM partying

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for India to look closely at its maritime strategy
Opinion

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for India to look closely at its maritime strategy

Vijayvargiya likens Nitish to 'foreign women who change boyfriends any time'

Vijayvargiya likens Nitish to 'foreign women who change boyfriends any time'

How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' extinct Tasmanian Tiger
Explained

How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' extinct Tasmanian Tiger

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’

Premium
Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?
Explained

Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement