Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Dahi Handi: Number of injured Govindas rises to 243

“Those admitted suffered abrasions and some fractures. All of them are stable,” said Dr Rajesh Sukhadev, medical superintendent at Dr RN Cooper hospital.

| Mumbai | Published: September 5, 2018 2:02:33 am
Maximum number of injured has been recorded in the central suburbs, with 12 Govindas admitted to various hospitals, followed by western suburbs where until Tuesday nine remained admitted. (Representational Image)
The number of Govindas injured while celebrating Dahi Handi festival rose to 243 by early Tuesday morning, with 24 admitted to 11 hospitals till the evening.

As many as 218 Govindas were treated on the out-patient department basis for bruises, abrasions and cramps, data from government and private hospitals with the Brihanmumbai Munici-pal Corporation showed. The festival witnessed the death of 26-year-old Kush Khandare, who was allegedly climbing the human pyramid and fainted. He was declared dead at Sion hospital.

Among the injured, most patients remained admitted to KEM hospital (6), Sion hospital (2) and Dr RN Cooper hospital (3). Maximum number of injured has been recorded in the central suburbs, with 12 Govindas admitted to various hospitals, followed by western suburbs where until Tuesday nine remained admitted.

According to DCP, Manjunath Singhe, 46 cases have been registered across Mumbai in Dahi Handi celebrations-related cases. “The FIR are related to noise pollution and other violations under IPC,” said Singhe.

Mumbai Police on Monday night arrested nine pathak (four male and five female) for allegedly attacking police personnel in Colaba after police intervened in their celebrations as they had exceeded time limit.

An officer from Colaba police station said, “A team was sent to the spot to stop the celebrations as they were exceeding the time limit. However after the group attacked us, they were brought to the police station and arrested.”

