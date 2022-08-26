Dahi Handi: Few mandals sought Govinda insurance; 33% drop since 2019

The public sector firm that provides insurance coverage to Govinda in Mumbai and MMR during the Dahi Handi festival has witnessed a drop of 33 per cent in insurance applications since the state government announced a Rs 10 lakh coverage.

Every year, Oriental Insurance Company provides medical insurance to Govindas from Mumbai, MMR, Palghar, and Ratnagiri from the day of Guru Purnima when they start their practice of making human pyramids.

As per the data available with The Indian Express, in 2019, as many as 1,100 mandals comprising 55,000 Govindas took insurance. This year, Dahi Handi was celebrated in full glory, with all the restrictions lifted two years after the Covid-19 pandemic hit. However, this year the number of insurance applications dropped and only 730 mandals with 36,700 Govindas opted for it, registering a 33 per cent drop from 2019 when Dahi Handi was last held.

“We had already approached the government to provide us with insurance coverage. As we were holding the talks, many decided to wait to avoid paying the premium. So, when it was ultimately declared, Govindas didn’t take their own insurance which is reflected in the drop of insurance applications,” said Arun Patil, secretary, Dahi Handi Samanvay Samiti (DHSS). The HC had mandated that each Govinda be insured for a sum of Rs 10 lakh.

On August 17, two days prior to the festival, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the insurance cover will be Rs 10 lakh if any Govinda loses his life, and Rs 5 lakh if they get partially handicapped.

Patil, who is also a coach for Mazgaon Tadwadi Govinda Pathak, believes that had the government announced it earlier, more Govindas would have refrained from opting for insurance on their own. “At least next year we won’t have to worry about taking the insurance,” he said.

Sachin Khanvilkar, manager of Oritental, Mumbai City Divisional Office, said the company offers a comprehensive coverage of Rs 10 lakh to each Govinda at an affordable premium of Rs 75. “The insurance is for 45 days and that also covers their practice. It ends at 6 am in the morning after Gokulashtami. Other than full accident coverage during practice or performing at Dahi Handi, the insurance also covers road accidents during the period,” he said.

Advertisement

However, due to the lack of clarity about the procurement process of the insurance from the state government, at the eleventh hour on August 18, on the eve of Dahi Handi, around 350 Govindas took individual insurance.

“Had the government tied up with us, injured Govindas would have got their insurance coverage with the state paying for their premium. Now, there is no clarity as the government has just announced the scheme,” he said.

Patil also claimed that this year’s overwhelming response in the Dahi Handi has helped the mandals deal with their financial crisis they sustained during the pandemic.

Advertisement

Now that the state has included Dahi Handi in the category of adventure sports and a ‘pro-Govinda’ league would be launched next year, Govindas plan to visit Spain for learning new techniques as part of adventure sport.