scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Dahi Handi: Few mandals sought Govinda insurance; 33% drop since 2019

On August 17, two days prior to the festival, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the insurance cover will be Rs 10 lakh if any Govinda loses his life, and Rs 5 lakh if they get partially handicapped.

Govindas at Dadar (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The public sector firm that provides insurance coverage to Govinda in Mumbai and MMR during the Dahi Handi festival has witnessed a drop of 33 per cent in insurance applications since the state government announced a Rs 10 lakh coverage.

Every year, Oriental Insurance Company provides medical insurance to Govindas from Mumbai, MMR, Palghar, and Ratnagiri from the day of Guru Purnima when they start their practice of making human pyramids.

Read |‘A helmet could have saved his life’: Brother of man who died after fall from Dahi Handi pyramid in Mumbai

As per the data available with The Indian Express, in 2019, as many as 1,100 mandals comprising 55,000 Govindas took insurance. This year, Dahi Handi was celebrated in full glory, with all the restrictions lifted two years after the Covid-19 pandemic hit. However, this year the number of insurance applications dropped and only 730 mandals with 36,700 Govindas opted for it, registering a 33 per cent drop from 2019 when Dahi Handi was last held.

“We had already approached the government to provide us with insurance coverage. As we were holding the talks, many decided to wait to avoid paying the premium. So, when it was ultimately declared, Govindas didn’t take their own insurance which is reflected in the drop of insurance applications,” said Arun Patil, secretary, Dahi Handi Samanvay Samiti (DHSS). The HC had mandated that each Govinda be insured for a sum of Rs 10 lakh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...Premium
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chefPremium
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef
Weathering the patriarchy stormPremium
Weathering the patriarchy storm
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...Premium
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...

On August 17, two days prior to the festival, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the insurance cover will be Rs 10 lakh if any Govinda loses his life, and Rs 5 lakh if they get partially handicapped.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Patil, who is also a coach for Mazgaon Tadwadi Govinda Pathak, believes that had the government announced it earlier, more Govindas would have refrained from opting for insurance on their own. “At least next year we won’t have to worry about taking the insurance,” he said.

Sachin Khanvilkar, manager of Oritental, Mumbai City Divisional Office, said the company offers a comprehensive coverage of Rs 10 lakh to each Govinda at an affordable premium of Rs 75. “The insurance is for 45 days and that also covers their practice. It ends at 6 am in the morning after Gokulashtami. Other than full accident coverage during practice or performing at Dahi Handi, the insurance also covers road accidents during the period,” he said.

Advertisement

However, due to the lack of clarity about the procurement process of the insurance from the state government, at the eleventh hour on August 18, on the eve of Dahi Handi, around 350 Govindas took individual insurance.

“Had the government tied up with us, injured Govindas would have got their insurance coverage with the state paying for their premium. Now, there is no clarity as the government has just announced the scheme,” he said.

Patil also claimed that this year’s overwhelming response in the Dahi Handi has helped the mandals deal with their financial crisis they sustained during the pandemic.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

Now that the state has included Dahi Handi in the category of adventure sports and a ‘pro-Govinda’ league would be launched next year, Govindas plan to visit Spain for learning new techniques as part of adventure sport.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 02:41:57 am
Next Story

CAG Report On Maharashtra’s Finances amid pandemic: ‘Fiscal deficit maintained; delay in submission of utilisation certificates’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Cancel Munawar Faruqui's show: VHP to Delhi Police

Cancel Munawar Faruqui's show: VHP to Delhi Police

Bilkis Bano to Pegasus: SC shows welcome urgency
Express Opinion

Bilkis Bano to Pegasus: SC shows welcome urgency

IIM-Bangalore faculty, staff write to CJI seeking justice for Bilkis Bano

IIM-Bangalore faculty, staff write to CJI seeking justice for Bilkis Bano

El Salvador keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan is not working

El Salvador keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan is not working

Premium
India overtakes China in sending number of students to UK this year

India overtakes China in sending number of students to UK this year

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement