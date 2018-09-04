Dahi Handi celebrations: 149 Govindas injured, 79 remain in hospital in Mumbai

“The injuries of Govindas this year are minor. Few required X-rays,” an on-duty doctor in Nair hospital’s emergency casualty ward said. “The injuries of Govindas this year are minor. Few required X-rays,” an on-duty doctor in Nair hospital’s emergency casualty ward said.

In JJ hospital, nine-year-old Ved Kulabkar sat with his forehead bleeding following an accident during Dahi Handi celebrations, as doctors prepared for an X-ray on Tuesday. Despite a Bombay High Court directive to state government to ensure those aged below 14 years should not participate as Govindas to form human pyramid during Janmashtami, several pathaks in Mumbai and Thane seemed to have overlooked the safety norms.

Ved, a resident of Machhimar Nagar in Colaba, suffered a head injury after falling off a human pyramid. His uncle Prashant Kulabkar said that the slum children form a human pyramid up till three to four tiers. “He suffered a contused lacerated wound on left side of forehead,” said JJ hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase.

Like Kulabkar, 148 other Govindas were injured across Mumbai. Of them, at least 79 remain in hospital. The injured have been admitted in KEM, Sion, Nair, JJ, Gokuldas Tejpal, St George, Mahatma Phule, MT Agrawal, SL Raheja, Rajawadi, and Jogeshwari Trauma hospitals.

In Nair hospital, Yatin Yadav (35), part of Pimpreshwar Kriya Mandal in Charni Road, suffered injury in his left hand as he attempted to climb the six-tier human pyramid. “We all had practiced well and took all safety precautions. We had also taken insurance,” said his friend Sachin Pathak. Yadav suffered chest discomfort and experienced pain, following which his friends rushed him to Nair hospital.

Upendra Limbachiya, treasurer of Dahi Handi Samanvay Samiti said that the number of such cases have reduced this year. “Due to increased efforts made by the Samiti, we have achieved this result.”

Activist Smita Patil, who had petitioned in HC in 2014 against Dahi Handi celebrations, however, said that several pathaks flouted the court’s 2017 directive regarding safety precautions. On Monday, she filed complaints in Thane Chitalsar, Ghatkopar, Dadar, Kurla and Chembur police stations against pathaks flouting safety norms. In several, she alleged, minors participated as Govindas.

“The state government had assured the HC last year that it will implement safety requirements like helmets, chest guards and cushions on concrete pavements where human pyramids are formed. Most pathaks flouted these guidelines,” Patil said.

While in 2017, the Bombay HC scrapped 20-feet height cap for human pyramids and directed state government to fix a limit, the government is yet to draft norms.

Patil alleged that the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended Thane’s Swami Pratishthan pathak’s Dahi Handi celebrations on Monday where safety norms were not followed. “There were no helmets or chest guards offered to Govindas,” she said, adding that a complaint was filed at the local police station.

Senior PI Ganpat Pingale from Chitalsar police said, “We have received a complaint against Swami Pratisthan. However, no case has been registered as of now.”

(With inputs from Gargi Verma)

