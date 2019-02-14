Dahanu feels tremors again, this time measuring 3.1

Parts of 17 villages at Dahanu in Palghar district again felt tremors on Wednesday morning, this time measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale. The tremors were strongest since the 4.1 recorded on February 1. While no loss of life or property was reported, the authorities have geared up for emergencies, the collector of the area said.

According to the disaster management team, the tremors were felt most at Dhundalwadi and Talsari villages in Dahanu. “The tremors were recorded at 10.44 am and lasted a few seconds. No damage was recorded, but the tremors were felt by the people,” said an official from the team.

This was one of the four surges of tremors felt in the area on Wednesday, sources said. “The other three, including two in the middle of the night around 3.30 am, measured lower on the Richter scale and were not felt by the people,” a disaster management official said.

Palghar Collector Prashant Narnavare said, “Several villagers have asked for tarpoline sheets, as they want to make their own tents, suiting their needs. We have provided more than a 100 such sheets and will provide more, if needed. We are preparing for all situations.”

Dahanu has been hit by about 30 low-intensity earthquakes since November last year, leading to more than 10,000 residents of 40 villages moving out of their homes into tents erected by the district administration and National Disaster Response Force. On February 1, a two-year-old girl died after falling while rushing outdoors with her family during an earthquake.

Villagers have been living in makeshift tents at around 17 villages around Dahanu for over two weeks now. In most cases, one tent houses one family of four or more. The families spend the night in tents that only have blankets — some belonging to the villagers, some donated by political workers.

The villagers sleep on the floor in the tents.

“Inside the tents, we have provided basic necessities. This way, the people won’t be trapped in buildings or around rubble if the earthquakes are of higher scale,” a civic official said.

Prakash Dhumb, a resident of Talsari village, said: “We are feeling tremors every hour and it is scary. But what are we supposed to do?”