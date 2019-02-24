DAE plans to increase production of radioisotopes for nuclear medicine

The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) has said it plans to gradually increase the production of radioisotopes used in nuclear medicine for treatment of cancer and for the accurate diagnosis of thyroid, renal and cardiac diseases.

Advertising

During a press meet on ‘Radioistopes in Health Care’ organised at Anushakti Bahavan Near Gateway of India Saturday, Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary of DAE K N Vyas said with the help of Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology (BRIT) it plans to increase supply of nuclear medicine all over the country.

Nuclear medicine uses radiation to provide information about the functioning of a person’s specific organs, or to treat diseases like cancer.

Scientists from DAE and doctors from Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) during a presentation explained that diagnostic procedures using radioisotopes are now routine. “Radiotherapy is the type of radiation, which can be used to treat medical conditions, especially cancer and its radiation to weaken or destroy particular targeted cells,” said Dr Venkatesh Rangarajan, Head of Nuclear Medicine, TMC.

Nuclear Medicine mainly uses Technetium 99 (T99) isotope to detect causes of disease in the body. Technetium 99 generates type of medicine ‘T99’, which is obtained from Molybdenum 99 (radioactive material), known more commonly among doctors as ‘moly cow.’ It is used in imaging and scanning of diseases like cancer and cardiac diseases. The T99 medicine has short shelf-life, and hospitals have to import it once every week.

Advertising

Another doctor who was part of the DAE team said, “It is a fantastic technique to detect, to treat and to destroy the cells causing ailments but since cancers are in the rise, this technique T99 has not sufficed to meet the demand-and-supply ratio of the country. DAE has come with such expertises. There is a mounting need of this T99, so we will have to import from other countries.”