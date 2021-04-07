Dadra and Nagar Haveli: Police file chargesheet in rape-murder of minor

The police said the chargesheet consists of statements of around 20 witnesses, post-mortem report and reports of blood samples found in the bathroom.

The Dadra and Nagar Haveli Police on Monday filed a chargesheet in the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl, whose father died by suicide after seeing her body.

The 250-page chargesheet states that the girl went missing on the afternoon of March 12.

“She was playing in the ground when the accused took her to his house. At around 4 pm, as her family members could not find her, they reported the incident at the police station, after which we went to the area and started looking for the girl,” said an officer from Naroli police station in DNH.

“We searched for the girl at all the houses in the complex. Then we went to check the shaft of the building that had only one entrance — through the bathroom of the house of the accused, who stayed next to the victim’s family,” said an officer.

The police went to his house and saw bloodstains in his bathroom. The body, wrapped in a plastic bag, was recovered from the shaft.

“The accused smothered her to death after sexually assaulting her, and then slit her throat to ensure that she was dead,” said SHO Sebastian Devasua.

The victim’s father was called to the spot for identification of the body, said the police, after which her remains were taken to VBCH hospital for post-mortem.

After a few minutes, the investigators were informed that her father had consumed disinfectant. He was admitted to the hospital and declared dead on March 13. He is survived by his wife and their baby.

The accused was taken into custody and he confessed to the crime, the police said.

SP Hareshwar Swami said, “It is a rare incident in DNH. We fast-tracked the proceedings and submitted the chargesheet on Monday.”

The police said the chargesheet consists of statements of around 20 witnesses, post-mortem report and reports of blood samples found in the bathroom.