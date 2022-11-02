A level-1 fire was reported at the Chhabildas CBSE School in Mumbai’s Dadar (West) area early Wednesday. The incident was reported around 5.21 am and Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials said the fire originated from a pantry room located on the second floor of the four-storeyed school building.

The officials said LPG cylinders were kept inside the pantry room and the fire could have erupted after a valve of one of the cylinders leaked. They added the fire was confined within the electrical installations around the vicinity of the pantry room.

#Watch | Fire reported in Dadar school building, locals extinguish it before fire brigade arrives#Mumbai

“The fire was extinguished by the locals by using two extinguishers and one small water hose line that had motor pumps installed with it. They also turned off the electrical mains during the operation, which prevented the blaze from spreading and helped them extinguish it within a short span of time,” said an official from the MFB.

While no injury was reported during the fire, three people—Bharat Madhu Singh, 26, Javed Ali, 38, and Gopal Nakul Sahu, 50—were injured after a portion of a roof of the second floor collapsed. Officials said all of them were rushed to the Sion Hospital by local residents and they are currently undergoing treatment.