Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his... Read More
The Maharashtra government is planning to rename the Dadar railway station to ‘Chaityabhoomi’. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that the necessary formalities to rename Dadar Railway Station will be completed in the upcoming winter session.
Fadnavis has also clarified that the State Government has already granted in-principle approval to rename Dadar railway station as ‘Chaityabhoomi’, and as per the guidelines received from the Central government, the necessary procedures related to the legislative committee will be completed during the upcoming Legislature session, following which the renaming process will be carried out.
He chaired a meeting to review the preparations at Chaityabhoomi for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas.
CM directed officials to ensure meticulous and coordinated planning of various amenities, security, traffic, health, and sanitation arrangements for the followers visiting Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai.
Fadnavis mentioned in the meeting that the state government has already sent a letter to the Central government regarding the renaming of Dadar station.
“However, guidance has been received from the Centre regarding a legislative committee for this process. Therefore, the necessary procedure will be completed during the Legislature session, after which the station will be renamed,” he said.
Several Ambedkarite organisations have long been demanding the renaming of Dadar railway station after Chaityabhoomi. In the past, several agitations to press for the demands have also taken place.