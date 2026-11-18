The Maharashtra government is planning to rename the Dadar railway station to ‘Chaityabhoomi’. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that the necessary formalities to rename Dadar Railway Station will be completed in the upcoming winter session.

Fadnavis has also clarified that the State Government has already granted in-principle approval to rename Dadar railway station as ‘Chaityabhoomi’, and as per the guidelines received from the Central government, the necessary procedures related to the legislative committee will be completed during the upcoming Legislature session, following which the renaming process will be carried out.

He chaired a meeting to review the preparations at Chaityabhoomi for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas.