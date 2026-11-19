The proposed renaming of Dadar railway station as Chaityabhoomi draws on a history that connects the neighbourhood to Dr B R Ambedkar and the memorial where he was cremated. The demand, raised repeatedly by Ambedkarite organisations and political parties, moved closer to becoming a reality on Wednesday, when Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government had given in-principle approval and would complete the necessary legislative formalities during the winter session.

Ambedkar’s residence, Rajgruha, is in Dadar’s Hindu Colony, while Chaityabhoomi lies along the neighbourhood’s seafront. Every December 6, lakhs of followers gather at the memorial to mark his death anniversary, observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

What is the history of Dadar station?

Dadar’s railway history dates back to the early years of Bombay’s rail network. The station, then part of the Great Indian Peninsula Railway (GIPR), was originally called Mahim Road and renamed Dadar on October 1, 1856.

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Its importance grew in 1885, when an agreement between the GIPR and the Bombay, Baroda and Central India Railway allowed passenger and goods trains to interchange there, linking the railway networks on the eastern and western sides of the island city.

As Bombay expanded, Dadar emerged as a major residential and commercial neighbourhood. Its station eventually became one of the city’s busiest interchange points, connecting the Central and Western Railway suburban networks.

How is Dadar linked to Ambedkar?

Rajgruha, Ambedkar’s residence in Hindu Colony, was also an important centre of his intellectual and political work.

After his death in Delhi on December 6, 1956, his body was brought to Bombay the next day and taken to Rajgruha. A large procession then carried his remains to the Dadar seafront, where he was cremated on December 7, according to Buddhist rites.

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The site gradually became a place of pilgrimage. A memorial in the form of a Buddhist stupa was inaugurated on December 5, 1971, on the eve of the 15th anniversary of his death. Known as Chaityabhoomi, it houses a chamber containing his ashes and is among the most significant sites associated with Ambedkar.

Why is Chaityabhoomi important to the Dalit movement?

Ambedkar’s conversion to Buddhism at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur on October 14, 1956, along with lakhs of followers, was a defining moment in the Ambedkarite movement. His cremation site in Dadar became an enduring place of remembrance after his death less than two months later.

The name Chaityabhoomi combines the Buddhist term chaitya, meaning a shrine or sacred place, with bhoomi, meaning land. It reflects the site’s significance as the place where Dr B R Ambedkar was cremated according to Buddhist rites and has since become a sacred site of remembrance for his followers.

The December 6 gathering is about more than paying homage. Followers from across the country converge at Chaityabhoomi to remember Ambedkar, exchange books, discuss his writings and take part in programmes organised by social and political groups.

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In a 2018 study published in the academic journal Religions, Anna Bochkovskaya examined the annual gathering in Heading to Chaityabhoomi: Pilgrimages of Remembrance. The study describes the pilgrimage as an expression of collective identity and a way for followers to reaffirm their connection with Ambedkar’s legacy.

How long has the renaming demand been pending?

The demand has surfaced repeatedly over the years. In June 2011, the Nationalist Congress Party, then led by Sharad Pawar, included renaming Dadar station as Chaityabhoomi in its Dalit welfare charter. The proposal triggered opposition from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and a public exchange with Republican Party of India leader Ramdas Athawale.

In January 2018, NCP MLC Prakash Gajbhiye raised the issue in the Legislative Council. The proposal received the House’s support and was to be forwarded to the Centre.

The demand resurfaced in December 2023, when then Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad renewed it on Mahaparinirvan Diwas, arguing that the station’s name should reflect Dadar’s association with Ambedkar.

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In July 2024, Congress MLA Nitin Raut raised the issue again during a discussion on renaming railway stations in Mumbai. The state legislature passed a resolution covering seven other stations, but Dadar was not among them.

What happens next?

Fadnavis said the state government had already written to the Centre conveying its in-principle approval. The Centre, however, advised the state to complete formalities involving a legislative committee. These will be taken up during the winter session, after which the renaming process will move forward.