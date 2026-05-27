Shiv Sena seeks demolition of iconic Mumbai’s Dadar Kabootarkhana to ease traffic congestion

The Dadar Kabutarkhana, located on a traffic island near the busy Dadar railway station junction (File photo).

Mumbai’s iconic kabootarkhanas have once again landed at the centre of a political and civic debate, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) demanding the demolition of the nearly century-old Dadar Kabootarkhana to make way for wider roads and ease chronic traffic congestion in central Mumbai.

The proposal comes almost a year after the Maharashtra government directed municipal corporations across the state to shut pigeon-feeding spots citing public health concerns, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to crack down on pigeon feeding in public spaces with penalties of Rs 500.

ALSO READ | From sacred tradition to shutdown: The history and end of Mumbai’s Kabutarkhanas