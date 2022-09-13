Dadar clash: Rebel Sena MLA’s pistol seized, to be sent to forensic lab

The Dadar police seized a licensed pistol of Shinde loyalist and MLA Sada Sarvankar Monday night in connection with the case registered under Arms Act against the supporters of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Shiv Sena supporters of Shinde clashed with the Uddhav Thackeray camp in the wee hours of Sunday following a fracas that took place over serving water during a ‘Ganpati Visarjan’ procession Saturday.

The police suspected that ‘someone’ fired a round from Sarvankar’s gun outside Dadar police station when supporters of Uddhav’s camp had clashed with supporters of Shinde faction.

A police officer from Dadar police station said, “We seized the firearm on Monday night. We are in the process of sending it to the forensic lab to ascertain if the bullet was fired from this pistol.” When contacted, Sarvankar refused to give comments.

According to the police, the firing took place around 1 am on Sunday. The complainant in the case, who is a police officer, heard people screaming outside the Dadar police station. “While the police tried to pacify the two groups outside, a party worker, suspected to be from the Shinde camp, allegedly brought a firearm from his car. He fired a shot on the ground even as the police managed to disperse the crowd,” the complainant said.

Workers of the two factions of Shiv Sena clashed with each other in Dadar (west) in the early hours of Sunday. While the group supporting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde alleged they were beaten and robbed by the Uddhav Thackeray led-faction, the latter claimed they were threatened with a firearm by MLA Sada Sarvankar, who also allegedly fired on the ground outside the Dadar police station.

While confirming that a worker from the Shinde camp did fire outside the police station, the Dadar police said they have not ascertained yet if it was Sarvankar or someone else.

On his part, Sarvankar, a Shinde loyalist, said, “I didn’t fire the weapon. I have Y-category security accorded to me. What is the need to fire? This is a ploy to defame me. I don’t know who has made the statement.”

The Dadar police have registered cross FIRs against both the groups. The fight came in the wake of a skirmish over serving water during the Ganpati immersion procession in the early hours of Saturday just as Ganesh festival was concluding.

While five persons, including Mahesh Sawant a Uddhav loyalist, were arrested Sunday and granted bail from Dadar police station, no arrests have been made so far in the FIR against Shinde supporters.