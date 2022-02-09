Now, a viewing deck extending over Dadar beach for an uninterrupted view of the sea

The viewing deck extending over the Dadar beach at Chaityabhoomi was inaugurated by state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday. The civic body built the elevated platform over a non-functioning stormwater drain (SWD) outfall. The deck provides an uninterrupted view of the sea.

The structure is 16 feet above the shore, and is spread across 1,500 sqm. The deck is 24-metres long and 20-metres wide, and has ornamental light and few plants. The deck will be opened for the public at night as well, and can hold around 40 people. The estimated cost of the project was around Rs 3 crore.

“Inaugurated this deck in Dadar. It was a stormwater outfall, now converted to a beautiful viewing deck by @mybmc as we focus on increasing urban open spaces for citizens. Located near Chaityabhoomi, we have proposed to name it ‘Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck,” tweeted Thackeray.

Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G-North ward, said, “Many visitors used to climb on the redundant outfall to take selfies and photos of the Bandra-Worli sea link. We decided to strengthen the drain outfall area and construct this deck as a tourist attraction.”

The SWD outfall earlier functioned to drain the water from mills in the Dadar area. Since most of the mills have shut down, the outfall has been non-functional.