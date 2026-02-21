Minister Dada Bhuse withdraws defamation case against Sanjay Raut after courtroom truce

Maharashtra Education Minister Dada Bhuse on Saturday withdrew the criminal defamation case he had filed against Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut over allegations of a ₹178 crore irregularity linked to the Girna Agro project.

The case was listed before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Malegaon for which Bhuse and Raut arrived together, sat side-by-side during the hearing, and later addressed the media jointly, signalling an end to the months-long dispute.

Raut had earlier alleged on social media platform X that ₹178.25 crore had been collected from farmers in the name of shares, while official records reflected only about ₹1.67 crore. Calling it a loot, he had warned of a larger expose. After the hearing, Raut said the controversy stemmed from incorrect information.