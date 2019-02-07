Dabholkar, Pansare murders: HC asks investigating agencies to trace absconding accused

Written by Om Marathe

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday told the agencies investigating the murder case of rationalists Dr Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare that they were taking too much time and suggested they investigate any unauthorised banking channels that the accused could have utilised, in order to trace those still absconding in the case.

A division bench of Justice S C Dharmadhikari and Justice M S Karnik was hearing petitions filed by the family members of Dabholkar and Pansare, seeking court supervision in the probes conducted by the central and state agencies.

Senior counsel Ashok Mundargi submitted the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the murder of Pansare and said that once the chargesheet is filed against the arrested accused, the team will concentrate on finding out the whereabouts of the absconding accused.

In the Dabholkar case, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh informed the court that during the investigation and interrogation by the CBI, the involvement of those who had been nabbed had been established prima facie. On this the bench said: “This does not mean that the agency has given up its attempt to append and bring to book any other person involved in the crime. Those efforts will continue.” Ticking off the agency for taking up too much time to reach this stage, the bench reminded the investigating agencies of the importance of the case.

It said, “This involves the survival of our democracy, and you being the premier agencies of our country, the whole world is paying keen attention to what is happening here.”

The court further added, “The state must remain impartial, irrespective of who is in power. We trust the agencies, but we have certain expectations that must be fulfilled.”

The SIT will be filing a supplementary chargesheet on February 12 while the CBI would be doing the same on February 13. The Bombay High Court will hear the matter next on March 14.