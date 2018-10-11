Dabholkar murder case: Will complete probe by Nov 18, then file chargesheet, CBI tells Bombay HC

Narendra Dabholkar. Narendra Dabholkar.

THE CBI on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that it will complete its investigation into the murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar by November 18, following which a chargesheet will be filed against the accused.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the family members of Dabholkar and rationalist Govind Pansare, seeking a court-monitored probe in the two cases.

While Dabholkar was shot on August 20, 2013 in Pune, Pansare was shot at on February 16 in Kolhapur and died on February 20, 2015.

The CBI has so far arrested Dr Virendra Tawade, Sudhanva Gondhalekar, Vaibhav Raut, Sachin Andure, Sharad Kalaskar, Shrikant Pangarkar and Avinash Pawar for Dabholkar’s murder.

Appearing for the CBI, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh told a Division Bench of Justice S C Dharmadhikari and Justice B P Colabawalla that it had set itself a deadline of November 18 to complete probe and file the chargesheet thereafter. Singh added that given the “seriousness of the matter, after taking all precautions and care, necessary steps and measures would be taken and expeditiously”. None would be spared, he assured the court.

The CBI and the state CID are probing the killings of Dabholkar and Pansare, respectively. Both agencies submitted their progress reports before the bench in sealed covers on Wednesday.

In its report, the SIT named seven accused in the case, noted the court. Senior Counsel Ashok Mundargi, appearing for the SIT, said that after the custody of certain persons is obtained, the investigation would take further shape.

The court, meanwhile, cautioned Maharashtra ATS chief Atulchandra Kulkarni against “divulging” any facts of its probe into the killings of Pansare and Dabholkar to the media.

Justice Dharmadhikari said, “We have noticed that unmindful of the pendency of these proceedings, the orders passed by this court and the observations, Mr Kulkarni has been repeatedly divulging the details of the search and seizure operations.

He should be careful in leaking such vital information for he ought to be aware that the CBI’s also the special investigation team are trying to establish the nexus between the crime committed in the state of Karnataka as also in this state. They are trying to investigate if there is any link between the three crimes, one of which had been committed in the state of Karnataka.”

“At such a crucial stage of the investigation, this gentleman goes and speaks to the press… we only invite the attention of this gentleman to the order pass by this court on the previous occasion. Equally, we would expect the director of police, Maharashtra, to carefully peruse this order and thereafter, take the requisite steps, including giving instructions and guidance to such superior level officials as Mr Kulkarni. Ultimately, they must realise that they have a job to do and irrespective of the publicity generated by the crimes and the investigations till date, they would have to faithfully discharge their duties,” it added.

The court will hold the next hearing on November 22.

