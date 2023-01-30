Dabholkar murder case: Inform in 3 weeks if probe was completed, Bombay HC tells CBI

The Bombay High Court on Monday sought to know from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) within three weeks as to whether the investigation in the 2013 murder case of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar was completed.

This came after the CBI lawyer informed the bench that the investigating officer had already submitted a report to his superiors regarding closure of the investigation and the same is pending before the competent authority in the central agency.

A division bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Prakash D Naik then granted three-week time to the agency to inform it so that the court can decide whether it would continue monitoring the trial.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by Dabholkar’s daughter Mukta Dabholkar, seeking continuation of the supervision and monitoring of the case by the high court. Dabholkar, a 67-year-old rationalist, was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013. The Pune police, which initially investigated the murder case, handed over the probe to the CBI in 2014 following the high court’s order.

On January 11, after the CBI told the bench that the chargesheet was filed in the case, the bench asked the central agency to inform it about the status of the probe and said, “There cannot be perpetual monitoring. Some monitoring is fine, but the law is clear…that when a chargesheet is filed, the rights of the accused are to be considered.”

Advocate Abhay Nevagi, representing Mukta Dabholkar, claimed that the CBI was “yet to track the motorcycle and weapons used in the crime” and as per the supplementary chargesheet filed by the agency in 2019, an investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, an intervention application was filed by two of the five arrested accused in the case, Vikram Bhave and Virendrasinh Tavade, against Mukta’s plea. The accused submitted that the trial in the case had already commenced before the Pune court, and the prosecution had examined over 10 witnesses. Therefore, further monitoring is not required, they said.

On Monday, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, representing the CBI, told the bench that the IO had submitted a report for closure of the probe. “As far as the CBI is concerned, they carried out an investigation. Further, the investigation is also complete. Further investigation is not required. The officer has filed a report and it is pending before the competent authority. Fifteen out of 32 witnesses have already been examined in the trial. We leave it to the court to decide,” ASG Singh submitted.

Advocate Subhash Jha, for the accused, submitted that there are three chargesheets filed in the case and if the high court continues monitoring and passes orders or observations, the same would have repercussions on the ongoing trial and the same will be prejudiced, therefore the monitoring of the case be discontinued.

Nevagi, for Mukta, argued however that the probe had not been properly concluded yet, leaving many loopholes to be investigated and there were other people on the hit list, and the same was interconnected with other cases, including the one in the death of activist and CPI leader Govind Pansare.

The bench responded, “It appears that you are mixing up the cases. Threat perception is different from an investigation, and that is different from a trial. A witness cannot tell us all this. Let the investigating agency tell us that. We are not investigating the case. You can give your supplementary statement to the agency,” the court told Nevagi.

After it had taken over the probe in 2014, the CBI had in 2019 filed a chargesheet against five accused in the Dabholkar murder case, after which the charges were framed against all five accused and the trial commenced in September 2021.